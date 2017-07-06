Cervelli is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Cervelli will receive a standard day off while Elias Diaz sets up behind the plate for the series finale. Following his 12 game layoff due to a concussion, Cervelli has been eased back into play by the Pirates while the team continues to give Diaz and Chris Stewert at-bats.

