Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Fights through sickness Friday
Cervelli, who is battling an illness, went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Cubs on Friday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
He continues to show better power in 2017, as evidenced by his gap-shot double. It's possible the Pirates start backup Chris Stewart on Saturday or Sunday with Cervelli nursing a cold. Cervelli is batting .190 and .200, respectively, against weekend starting pitchers Jake Arrieta and Jon Lester.
