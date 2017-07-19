Cervelli went 2-for-3 with his fifth homer Tuesday against Milwaukee.

He's caught a season-high eight straight games and is playing his best baseball in 2017. Cervelli is hitting .367 in his last 30 at-bats, with two homers and seven RBI. More importantly, he's found a way to stay healthy since coming back from concussion-like symptoms in early July. Cervelli ranks fourth among NL catchers (with at least 204 at-bats) with a .353 on-base percentage.