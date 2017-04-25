Cervelli went 0-for-4 Monday and is batting .182 in his last 47 plate appearances.

He made two errors Monday and was hit on the left wrist by the follow-through of Addison Russell's bat, though he stayed in the game. Cervelli is making hard contact at a career-high rate (42 percent) but his .208 BABIP is near a career low. The team removed him early from Saturday's game without explanation, so it might be wise to keep close tabs on the catcher's status.

