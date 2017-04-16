Cervelli went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Cubs.

Cervelli's second bomb of 2017 put the Pirates on the board in the second inning of a game they'd go on to win. Although he's hitting just .229, he's now collected hits in three of his last four games, and he'll continue to be a useful fantasy option with the regular time he sees behind the dish.

