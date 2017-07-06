Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Looking for better production
Cervelli went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.
He's slashing .190/.358/.214 with one double and one RBI in 53 plate appearances since May 26. The Pirates are playing Cervelli conservatively after his latest bout with concussion-like symptoms. It might be wise to consider benching the catcher until he's able to start back-to-back game and show that he's healthy.
