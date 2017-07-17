Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Moves up Monday against Milwaukee
Cervelli will start and bat second Monday against the Brewers.
He has four hits in 15 at-bats (with two homers) while hitting out of the second spot in 2017. Cervelli hasn't been able to stay healthy for long stretches, but he does have seven hits in his last 22 at-bats. He's started each of the team's last six games, his longest stretch since May.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Day off Thursday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Looking for better production•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Sits Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Brought back from DL•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains out Saturday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Takes batting practice Friday•
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...