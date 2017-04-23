Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Out of lineup Sunday
Cervelli is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
After catching the first two games of the series, Cervelli will head to the bench Sunday in favor of backup Chris Stewart. Expect Cervelli to be back in action Monday against the Cubs.
