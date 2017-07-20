Cervelli is out of Thursday's lineup against the Brewers.

He is sitting in the day game following Wednesday night's game, in which he went 3-for-3. Cervelli has now hit safely in eight of his last nine games, and boasts a .424 average with two home runs over that stretch. Chris Stewart will start behind the dish and hit eighth against righty Jimmy Nelson.

