Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Out Thursday against Boston
Cervelli is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox.
He started six of Pittsburgh's first seven games and will cede his spot to Chris Stewart. Cervelli is batting .192 in 26 at-bats but has posted a .323 OBP.
