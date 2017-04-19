Cervelli is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matinee against the Cardinals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Chris Stewart takes over the backstop, giving Cervelli his first day off in nearly a week. The 31-year-old is in the midst of a five game hit streak, raising his average to .234 in his tenth major league season.

