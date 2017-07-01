Cervelli (concussion) remains out for Saturday's game against the Giants.

The veteran backstop took another step forward in his rehab by taking batting practice Friday. Still, he's not quite ready to be activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list. Elias Diaz will get another start behind the plate in his stead, but Cervelli appears to be making inroads towards a return in the near future.

