Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains out Saturday
Cervelli (concussion) remains out for Saturday's game against the Giants.
The veteran backstop took another step forward in his rehab by taking batting practice Friday. Still, he's not quite ready to be activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list. Elias Diaz will get another start behind the plate in his stead, but Cervelli appears to be making inroads towards a return in the near future.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Takes batting practice Friday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Begins rehab•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Returns to concussion list•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Dealing with recurring illness•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Scratched with illness•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...