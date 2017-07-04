Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Sits Tuesday
Cervelli is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.
Cervelli made his return from the disabled list Monday, going 0-for-3 at the plate. He'll avoid being deployed in a back-to-back set for now, as Chris Stewart will draw the start behind the plate.
