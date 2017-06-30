Cervelli (concussion) participated in batting practice and infield drills Friday, Matt Freed of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cervelli has been out since June 19 as he continues to battle back from concussion-like symptoms. The catcher will likely take a rehab appearance or two in order to get some work in without having the stress of playing a full game before rejoining the team. It appeared as though all went well for Cervelli on Friday, which could signal his return for sometime next week.

