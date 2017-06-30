Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Takes batting practice Friday
Cervelli (concussion) participated in batting practice and infield drills Friday, Matt Freed of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Cervelli has been out since June 19 as he continues to battle back from concussion-like symptoms. The catcher will likely take a rehab appearance or two in order to get some work in without having the stress of playing a full game before rejoining the team. It appeared as though all went well for Cervelli on Friday, which could signal his return for sometime next week.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Begins rehab•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Returns to concussion list•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Dealing with recurring illness•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Scratched with illness•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...