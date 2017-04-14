Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Beats Cubs for first win of season
Cole (1-1) earned his first win of the season Friday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk across six innings. He struck out five.
Cole did well to scatter baserunners for the most part and was able to limit the damage when the hosts were able to string hits together in the fourth and fifth innings. The 26-year-old can take a few positives from his third start of the season in addition to the victory -- his 114 pitches and five punchouts were both season highs while the six hits allowed were a season low. Cole still sports an unsightly 5.29 ERA after a rough beginning to the year but seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's outing against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Tosses quality start en route to no-decision•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Slated for Sunday start•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Can't stop Boston on Opening Day•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Strong spring continues•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Rebound spring continues Sunday•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Continues strong spring•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...