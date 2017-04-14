Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Beats Cubs for first win of season

Cole (1-1) earned his first win of the season Friday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk across six innings. He struck out five.

Cole did well to scatter baserunners for the most part and was able to limit the damage when the hosts were able to string hits together in the fourth and fifth innings. The 26-year-old can take a few positives from his third start of the season in addition to the victory -- his 114 pitches and five punchouts were both season highs while the six hits allowed were a season low. Cole still sports an unsightly 5.29 ERA after a rough beginning to the year but seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's outing against the Cardinals.