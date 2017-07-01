Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Blasted for seven runs Friday
Cole (6-7) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings to take the loss Friday against the Giants.
Cole entered the fourth inning with a 3-2 lead, but he was then lit up for five more runs before being forced from the contest. He came into this contest having allowed just one run in each of his last three starts, but he's also allowed seven runs in three of his last six outings, and his ERA sits at 4.51. His massive swings of inconsistency have been maddening to fantasy owners, making him a risk/reward lineup option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Phillies.
More News
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Collects sixth win•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Cruises through Brewers for fifth win•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Goes seven strong innings in win over Rockies•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: At loss for struggles•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Struggles again Thursday•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Looking for answers on mound•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...