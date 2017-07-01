Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Blasted for seven runs Friday

Cole (6-7) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings to take the loss Friday against the Giants.

Cole entered the fourth inning with a 3-2 lead, but he was then lit up for five more runs before being forced from the contest. He came into this contest having allowed just one run in each of his last three starts, but he's also allowed seven runs in three of his last six outings, and his ERA sits at 4.51. His massive swings of inconsistency have been maddening to fantasy owners, making him a risk/reward lineup option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Phillies.