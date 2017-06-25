Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Collects sixth win

Cole (6-6) allowed a single run on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters through six innings during Saturday's win over St. Louis.

Outside of a disastrous four-game stretch when Cole allowed 23 runs in 19 innings, the 26-year-old righty has been outstanding. After all, to sport a 4.11 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with that disastrous span on the books highlights how strong the rest of Cole's body of work has been. Additionally, he's now surrendered just three runs in 20 innings over his last three starts. Cole lines up for a cushy matchup at home against the reeling Giants in his next start.