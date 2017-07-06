Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Evens record with win over Phillies
Cole (7-7) struck out eight while holding the Phillies to two runs on seven hits and a walk in Wednesday's 5-2 win.
He's now won four of his last five starts, but Cole gave up seven runs in the other one -- a stretch that's fairly emblematic of his 2017 to this point. Cole may be one of the highest-upside pitchers around, but he's taken a turn for the inconsistent since going 19-8 with a 2.60 ERA and 1.09 WHIP back in 2015. Still, he's gotten unlucky in terms of HR/FB rate this year (it's a career-high 17.9 percent), and some positive regression on that front will help his stats normalize. Cole will probably start the Pirates' first game after the All-Star break, July 14 against the Cardinals.
