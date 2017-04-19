Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Fans eight in loss to Cards

Cole (1-2) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over six innings during Wednesday's loss to St. Louis.

Since allowing five runs over five innings to Boston during his season debut, Cole has settled in and provided serviceable numbers. He's allowed seven runs through 18 innings with 17 punchouts over his past three starts, but has only been able to pick up a single win. He'll look to even his record against the Cubs on Monday, and Cole also lines up to make a second start next week against Miami.