Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Fires quality start Friday

Cole (7-7) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four across six innings, but received no-decision Friday against the Cardinals.

Cole gave up a two-run homer in the first inning, but settled down nicely as he posted a quality start. He's turned around his season lately while holding opponents to two or fewer earned runs in five of his last six outings to lower his ERA from 4.83 to 4.35, and he's re-emerged as a player who can be safely trusted in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Brewers.