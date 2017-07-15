Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Fires quality start Friday
Cole (7-7) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four across six innings, but received no-decision Friday against the Cardinals.
Cole gave up a two-run homer in the first inning, but settled down nicely as he posted a quality start. He's turned around his season lately while holding opponents to two or fewer earned runs in five of his last six outings to lower his ERA from 4.83 to 4.35, and he's re-emerged as a player who can be safely trusted in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Brewers.
More News
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Evens record with win over Phillies•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Blasted for seven runs Friday•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Collects sixth win•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Cruises through Brewers for fifth win•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Goes seven strong innings in win over Rockies•
-
Pirates' Gerrit Cole: At loss for struggles•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...