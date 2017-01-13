Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Inks $3.75 million deal to avoid arbitration with Pirates

Cole avoided arbitration with the Pirates on Friday by signing a $3.75 million deal, Rob Biertempfel of the Piitsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Cole stumbled in 2016, posting a career-high 3.88 ERA in 116 innings and eventually having to be shut down with an elbow injury. The injury reportedly doesn't involve any ligament damage, but it remains a risk factor going forward. All things considered, it's a decent showing in Cole's first round of arbitration and a reward for an excellent 2015 season when he finished fourth in the Cy Young voting.