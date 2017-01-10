Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Offseason training on track

Pirates GM Neal Huntington confirmed that Cole (elbow) began his regular offseason throwing program in December. "Best news we can give is that it's been a normal offseason," Huntington told DK Pittsburgh Sports. "We're looking forward to him coming into spring training with a normal baseball offseason under his belt and ready to come out and be Gerrit Cole."

Cole injured his rib cage prior to spring training in 2016 and never pitched to his capabilities. He allowed 10.16 H/9 last summer, an increase over his career mark of 8.54 H/9. The Pirates are looking for the righty to regain his 2015 form when he went 19-8 with a 2.60 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 208 innings.