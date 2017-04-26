Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Takes hard-luck loss to Cubs

Cole (1-3) gave up just an unearned run on two hits over seven brilliant innings Tuesday, only to get stuck with a loss to the Cubs. He struck out eight without a walk.

Unfortunately for him and the Pirates, Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks combined with three relievers to pitch a shutout on the other end. Cole did his work with brutal efficiency, throwing just 78 pitches. The only blemish on his day came in the second inning, when Cole gave up a double to Addison Russell, then Alen Hanson's throwing error let him come around to score. Otherwise, he was nearly perfect against the extremely dangerous Cubs lineup, which just goes to show you the upside Cole brings to the table in fantasy. The 26-year-old got off to a bit of a slow start, but he went a long way toward normalizing his stats in this one.