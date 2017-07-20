Pirates' Gerrit Cole: Unrewarded for 10-whiff outing
Cole struck out 10 over seven innings of one-run ball against Milwaukee on Wednesday, only to settle for a no-decision. He gave up six hits and didn't walk anyone.
This marks Cole's first double-digit-whiff outing of the year, and he's pulling his numbers back in a positive direction after a handful of rough outings derailed his 2017 to some degree. The talented righty's ERA is still rather high at 4.18, but if you take out the four-start stretch in late May and early June that saw him give up 23 runs in 19.1 innings, Cole has otherwise given up 33 earned runs in 101.1 frames -- a 2.93 ERA. Look for the 26-year-old to carry forward his strong start to the season's second half; fortunately, his turn in the rotation won't come up in this weekend's series at Coors Field. Instead, he'll next start Monday at San Francisco.
