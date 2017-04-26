Pirates' Gift Ngoepe: Officially recalled Wednesday
Ngoepe was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Ngoepe should give the Pirates some extra depth in the infield with David Freese (hamstring) unavailable Wednesday and Adam Frazier (hamstring) on the disabled list. It's not expected that Ngoepe will be in store for an everyday role after submitting a .308 on-base percentage at Triple-A, but his ability to play multiple infield positions could prove valuable off the bench.
