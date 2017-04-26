Ngoepe is expected to be called up by the Pirates on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

Ngoepe provides some depth to a Pirates' infield hampered by the absences of David Freese (hamstring) and Adam Frazier (hamstring). The 27-year-old is slashing .241/.308/.379 with four RBI for Triple-A Indianapolis this season and would be the first South African to ever play in the MLB if he gets into a game, but will likely be sent back down once the regulars are up to full health. Don't expect any miraculous performances from the career .232 hitter.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories