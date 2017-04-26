Pirates' Gift Ngoepe: Promoted by Pirates
Ngoepe is expected to be called up by the Pirates on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
Ngoepe provides some depth to a Pirates' infield hampered by the absences of David Freese (hamstring) and Adam Frazier (hamstring). The 27-year-old is slashing .241/.308/.379 with four RBI for Triple-A Indianapolis this season and would be the first South African to ever play in the MLB if he gets into a game, but will likely be sent back down once the regulars are up to full health. Don't expect any miraculous performances from the career .232 hitter.
