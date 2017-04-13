Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Collects two hits, swipes third bag

Polanco went 2-for-4 with a run, a double and a stolen base during Thursday's loss to Boston.

The 25-year-old outfielder was off to an excellent start in 2016 before injuries slowed him down at the dish. He owns the power-speed combo fantasy owners covet and is expected to continue hitting in the cleanup spot, so everything should align for a career year. His 9-for-35 start (.273 batting average) and three stolen bases are solid marks, but Thursday's double was just his second extra-base hit of the campaign, and he's still looking for his first home run. Remain patient, the power is coming.

