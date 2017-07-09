Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Connects for eighth homer
Polanco went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the Cubs.
It was his second home run in three days and third since he was move down to the No. 6 spot in the order on June 27. Polanco has hit safely in 10 of 12 games since that date, raising his season average by 18 points during that span. Things are looking up for Polanco as the first half comes to a close.
