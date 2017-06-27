Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Dropped to sixth in order Tuesday

Polanco is starting in right field and batting sixth Tuesday against the Rays.

Polanco has struggled mightily at the plate this month -- slashing just .185/.233/.272 in 18 games (81 at-bats) -- prompting manager Clint Hurdle to drop him a few spots in the batting order. Hurdle made a similar move with Andrew McCutchen earlier in the year and it worked wonders, so we'll see if Polanco is also able to benefit from the lineup shakeup.