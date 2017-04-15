Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Getting his running shoes on

Polanco collected a stolen base in his third straight game Friday, giving him a team-leading four steals in nine games.

New first-base coach Kimera Bartee is pushing a more aggressive base-running approach, with Polanco leading the way. By comparison, the outfielder stole four bases in his first 36 games in 2016. He holds a career .194 OBP in 30 at-bats versus Saturday starter Jake Arrieta but has stolen four bases off the righty.

