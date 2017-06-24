Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Goes hitless Friday

Polanco went 0-for-4 Friday against the Cardinals, and it appeared as though he was nursing a leg injury when he failed to run out a ground ball.

He did make three above-average defensive plays in right field after the grounder, however. "We talked 10 days ago about him not making plays," Hurdle said. "He lays out for three balls tonight." His inconsistent approach has proven somewhat baffling, given his raw ability and his 22-homer, 86-RBI campaign in 2016.

