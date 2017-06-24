Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Goes hitless Friday
Polanco went 0-for-4 Friday against the Cardinals, and it appeared as though he was nursing a leg injury when he failed to run out a ground ball.
He did make three above-average defensive plays in right field after the grounder, however. "We talked 10 days ago about him not making plays," Hurdle said. "He lays out for three balls tonight." His inconsistent approach has proven somewhat baffling, given his raw ability and his 22-homer, 86-RBI campaign in 2016.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits fifth long fly•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Back in action Thursday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Day off Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Collects pair of hits in win•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Reverses downward trend•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...