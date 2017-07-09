Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits bench versus lefty Sunday
Polanco is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.
With Jon Lester taking the mound for Chicago, manager Clint Hurdle opted for a righty-heavy lineup, thus leaving Polanco out of the action. Jose Osuna will take his place in right field for the first-half finale.
