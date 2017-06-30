Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits solo shot against Rays

Polanco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over Tampa Bay.

The outfielder entered Thursday's game with a disappointing .512 OPS through 22 June games, and while he did launch the solo blast, he's now sporting an active 2-for-18 stretch at the plate. His .241/.306/.375 slash line further showcases his year-long struggles, and despite owning the physical tools to be a power-speed threat, Polanco has just six homers and seven stolen bases.