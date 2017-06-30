Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits solo shot against Rays
Polanco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over Tampa Bay.
The outfielder entered Thursday's game with a disappointing .512 OPS through 22 June games, and while he did launch the solo blast, he's now sporting an active 2-for-18 stretch at the plate. His .241/.306/.375 slash line further showcases his year-long struggles, and despite owning the physical tools to be a power-speed threat, Polanco has just six homers and seven stolen bases.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Dropped to sixth in order Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Goes hitless Friday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits fifth long fly•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Back in action Thursday•
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...