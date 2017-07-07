Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Home run among four hits Thursday

Polanco went 4-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a steal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

Polanco contributed in every hitting category, most notably with his seventh homer and eighth stolen base. This was his best performance since getting dropped to sixth in the order in late June, but Polanco will need to string more solid games together if he wants to move back into the heart of Pittsburgh's lineup. The 25-year-old outfielder's .258/.316/.397 line is remarkably similar to his career .252/.316/.400 output.