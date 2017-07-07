Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Home run among four hits Thursday
Polanco went 4-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, two RBI and a steal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.
Polanco contributed in every hitting category, most notably with his seventh homer and eighth stolen base. This was his best performance since getting dropped to sixth in the order in late June, but Polanco will need to string more solid games together if he wants to move back into the heart of Pittsburgh's lineup. The 25-year-old outfielder's .258/.316/.397 line is remarkably similar to his career .252/.316/.400 output.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits solo shot against Rays•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Dropped to sixth in order Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Goes hitless Friday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits fifth long fly•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...