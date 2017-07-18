Pirates' Gregory Polanco: July fireworks continue Monday

Polanco went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI against Milwaukee on Monday.

He also threw a runner out at home plate Monday and is slashing .438/..460/.688 with two homers and seven RBI in 50 July plate appearances. Hometown friend Starling Marte (suspension) returns Tuesday, adding further depth to the team's lineup. After a dreadful first half, Polanco has found his stride.