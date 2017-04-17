Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not in lineup Monday

Polanco (groin) isn't included in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Polanco's sore right groin will cost him his third game in a row, prompting manager Clint Hurdle to roll with Adam Frazier in left field. The Pirates haven't provided any indication that Polanco will be bound for the disabled list due to the injury, but if the groin issue lingers through the middle of the week, that might become a more realistic outcome.