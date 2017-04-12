Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not starting Wednesday

Polanco is not in the Pirates' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

It makes sense to give Polanco -- a .202 career hitter against lefties -- a rest day with southpaw Amir Garrett toeing the slab for Cincinnati. The 25-year-old is off to a 7-for-29 start through seven games. Adam Frazier will move to left field in his absence.

