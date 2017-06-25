Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out of lineup Sunday
Polanco is not in Sunday's lineup against the Cardinals.
Polanco will get the day off after going hitless during the first two contests of the series. In his place, John Jaso takes over in right field and will bat third in the order.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Goes hitless Friday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits fifth long fly•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Back in action Thursday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Day off Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Collects pair of hits in win•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Reverses downward trend•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...