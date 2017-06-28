Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out of lineup Wednesday

Polanco is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rays.

Polanco went 0-for-3 with a walk during Tuesday's contest following his slide to the six spot in the batting order. The change in the order comes amidst a profound struggle at the plate for Polanco, and although he's been gradually finding his groove again, the recent 0-for-13 slump in the past four days finally evoked a move from Clint Hurdle. In his place, Jose Osuna gets the start in right field for Wednesday's contest with left-hander Blake Snell on the mound.