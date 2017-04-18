Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Produces off bench Monday

Polanco (groin) belted a pinch-hit, RBI double Monday against the Cardinals, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The appearance was Polanco's first since Friday, when he tweaked his groin running the bases. "I tried to stop at second, but when I saw the ball was (still) behind me, I went to third," Polanco said. "When I got to third base, that's when I felt it. I didn't want to push it. It's better to miss a couple of days than half of the season." Polanco is batting .435 in his last 23 at-bats and is hitting lefties (.286) better than righties (.273). Look for him to return to the starting lineup Tuesday.

