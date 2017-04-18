Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Polanco (groin) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

After being held out of the starting lineup for three consecutive games, Polanco is set to return. He'll start in left field and hit fourth in Tuesday's outing. After playing in 10 games this season, Polanco owns a .297 batting average and .728 OPS.

