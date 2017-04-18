Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Polanco (groin) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
After being held out of the starting lineup for three consecutive games, Polanco is set to return. He'll start in left field and hit fourth in Tuesday's outing. After playing in 10 games this season, Polanco owns a .297 batting average and .728 OPS.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Produces off bench Monday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Nearing return from groin injury•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sits again Sunday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Scratched from lineup Saturday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Getting his running shoes on•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...