Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Scratched from lineup Saturday
Polanco was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Cubs with right groin discomfort, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Stephen J. Nesbitt reports.
Polanco was a late-scratch and is considered day-to-day at this point. Alen Hanson will take Polanco's spot in left field, while David Freese moves into the cleanup spot in the lineup.
