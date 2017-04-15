Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Scratched from lineup Saturday

Polanco was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Cubs with right groin discomfort, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Stephen J. Nesbitt reports.

Polanco was a late-scratch and is considered day-to-day at this point. Alen Hanson will take Polanco's spot in left field, while David Freese moves into the cleanup spot in the lineup.

