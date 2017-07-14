Play

Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Set for strong second half?

Polanco is slashing .406/.441/.656 in 34 plate appearances during July.

Although he's hitting just .258 with a disappointing .721 OPS in 2017, the outfielder has shown an ability to get hot for months at a time. He has hits in eight straight starts. With Starling Marte (suspension) due back Tuesday, Polanco could benefit from the additional protection in the lineup. The four-day break also likely helped him heal some of his nagging injuries.

