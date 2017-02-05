Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Shifts to left field in 2017
Polanco will play left field for the Pirates in 2017.
Starling Marte will be shifting to center field and Andrew McCutchen will take over in right field. Manager Clint Hurdle believes that this this realignment will maximize the team's outfield production, as the 30-year-old McCutchen is coming off a career-worst defensive season in 2016.
