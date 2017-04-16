Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sits again Sunday
Polanco (groin) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.
Polanco was a late scratch Saturday due to groin discomfort, and he'll remain on the shelf for the Sunday afternoon matchup. Although he's dealing with an injury, he could have been held out of the lineup anyway with southpaw Jon Lester on the hill for Chicago. Either way, consider Polanco day-to-day heading into the team's upcoming series against the Cardinals.
