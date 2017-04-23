Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Slumping since returning from groin injury
Polanco went 0-for-5 against the Yankees on Saturday and is hitless in his last 14 at-bats.
The 25-year-old is still looking to get over the hump as a consistent producer. He's missing his good friend Starling Marte and the switch from right field to left continues to give him problems -- he miscommunicated with center fielder Andrew McCutchen on fairly easy fly ball Saturday. Polanco hasn't stolen a base in five games since returning from a groin injury (though he's reached base only three times). On the positive side, manager Clint Hurdle has committed to batting him cleanup regardless of the opposing pitcher.
