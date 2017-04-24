Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Snaps slump with two-hit game

Polanco went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI during Sunday's win over the Yankees.

The outfielder entered the game with an 0-for-14 stretch at the dish, and the slump-busting showing only improved his slash line to a disappointing .236/.311/.309. Polanco owns all the physical tools to be a go-to fantasy asset, but he's been plagued by injuries and inconsistency to this point in his career. Being locked into the cleanup spot will help his RBI opportunities, and this could prove to be a buy-low spot for Polanco. There is no questioning his talent and upside.