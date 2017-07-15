Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Stays hot Friday
Polanco went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI against St. Louis on Friday.
Despite his strong surface numbers, Friday served as a microcosm for Polanco's inconsistency in 2017. His lack of hustle turned a potential stand-up triple into a double and his lack of wherewithall then got him picked off third base shortly thereafter. Regardless, Polanco has plenty of talent and improved his July slash line to .417/.447/.667 in 38 plate appearances. He's been particularly effective against Sunday starter Carlos Martinez, going 11-for-21 with five extra-base hits and eight walks.
