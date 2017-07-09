Pirates' Ivan Nova: Beats Cubs, improves to 9-6

Nova (9-6) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.2 innings in a win over the Cubs on Saturday.

The right-hander did serve up a pair of homers -- he's now allowed multiple home runs in four of his last seven starts. That's a somewhat disturbing trend, but Nova has been mostly effective regardless. He's tied for fourth in the National League with 13 quality starts and is top-10 among qualified starters in the league in wins, ERA and WHIP, even as his K/9 hovers right around 5.0.