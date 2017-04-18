Pirates' Ivan Nova: Control and command theme continues
Nova, who suffered a 2-0 loss against St. Louis on Monday, tossed his fourth complete game in 14 career starts with Pittsburgh.
He's compiled more complete games than walks (three in 84.2 innings) since coming to the Pirates at the trade deadline in 2016. Nova will face his old team, the Yankees, over the weekend at PNC Park, where the righty has registered a 2.41 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 33:2 K:BB in 52.1 career innings.
